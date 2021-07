Haiti's president Jovenel Moise during a ceremony in Port-au-Prince on 18 May 2021. According to an official statement, Jovenel was assassinated by armed assailants on 7 July 2021 . EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

The president of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated by armed assailants during an attack on his residence in the capital Port-au-Prince in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the acting prime minister said in a statement.

Claude Joseph added in the statement that First Lady Martine Moise also suffered a gun shot wound and required medical assistance. EFE

mp/jt