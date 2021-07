A woman sleeps on chairs in a church functioning as a shelter for hundreds of displaced Haitians in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A group of people housed inside a school functioning as a shelter for hundreds of disabled Haitians, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The plight of thousands of Haitians ejected from their homes as a result of escalating gang violence in Port-au-Prince has been exacerbated in the wake of the shock assassination of the country’s president Jovenel Moïse.

Many sought refuge in makeshift camps after they fled with only the clothes they were wearing, when their homes were burned down almost a month ago. EFE

