Several people protest calling for justice for the assassination of President Jovenel Moise during the anniversary of his assassination, today, in Puerto Principe, Haiti, 07 July 2022. EFE/ Johnson Sabin

Several hundred supporters of former Haitian president, Jovenel Moise, demonstrated Thursday in the streets of Port-au-Prince to demand justice on the anniversary of the ruler’s assassination by a group of armed men in his own residence.

The demonstrators were accompanied by a group of popular music that animated the atmosphere throughout the route. EFE