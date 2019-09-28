Haiti on Friday saw the biggest anti-government protest in years as the opposition demanded the resignation of the Caribbean nation's president in a massive wave of demonstrations that in some places devolved into violent clashes with police and rioting.
In the capital city of Port-au-Prince, several instances of looting occurred while multiple buildings were set on fire, including a police station in the Cité Soleil district. The law enforcement officers fled the premises right before a riled-up mob burst into the station. EFE-EPA