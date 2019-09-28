Security forces patrol the streets as protesters armed with sticks, rocks, tree branches and machetes march in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sept. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEAN-MARC HERVE ABELARD

Haitians take to the streets in biggest anti-government protest in years

Haiti on Friday saw the biggest anti-government protest in years as the opposition demanded the resignation of the Caribbean nation's president in a massive wave of demonstrations that in some places devolved into violent clashes with police and rioting.

In the capital city of Port-au-Prince, several instances of looting occurred while multiple buildings were set on fire, including a police station in the Cité Soleil district. The law enforcement officers fled the premises right before a riled-up mob burst into the station. EFE-EPA