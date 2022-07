Amanda Anisimova of the USA in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their women's quarter final match at the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, Britain, 06 July 2022. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Amanda Anisimova of the USA during their women's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon Championsh?ips in Wimbledon, Britain, 06 July 2022. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after winning her women's quarter-final match against Amanda Anisimova of the USA at the Wimbledon Cham?pionships in Wimbledon, Britain, 06 July 2022. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

Simona Halep on Wednesday weathered a late revival by Amanda Anisimova for a 6-2, 6-4 victory to advance to the Wimbledon semifinal, her first major last-4 appearance in two years.

The Romanian seemed to be in charge of the match against the 20-year-old until the seventh game of the second set, when the US player found her stride.

The former world No.1, however, kept her composure to book a place in her third Wimbledon semis, following 2014 and her successful 2019 campaign.

(...)