A man holding a young child looks at houses destroyed by a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Kanzaki, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, 15 August 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

Houses are seen destroyed by a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Kanzaki, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, 15 August 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Sunday maintained the maximum evacuation warning for over half-a-million people in six prefectures in the west, center and east of the country due to heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The JMA's level 5 evacuation warning - the highest possible alert - affects about 510,000 people residing in the western Saga, Fukuoka, Shimane and Hiroshima prefectures, Nagano in central Japan, and Chiba, an eastern prefecture bordering the Tokyo region, which is also under heavy rainfall since Sunday.

The JMA has issued flood and landslide warnings in several areas around the Japanese capital. EFE

