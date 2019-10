Riot police raise a warning sign as they prepare to disperse protesters during a Halloween rally in Lan Kwai Fong, a bar district in Central in Hong Kong, China, 31 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester wearing a mask of Chinese President Xi Jinping gestures during a Halloween rally in Lan Kwai Fong, a bar district in Central in Hong Kong, China, 31 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester gestures during a Halloween rally in Lan Kwai Fong, a bar district in Central in Hong Kong, China, 31 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters wearing masks take part in a Halloween rally in Lan Kwai Fong, a bar district in Central in Hong Kong, China, 31 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester in clown costume gestures at police during a Halloween rally in Lan Kwai Fong, a bar district in Central in Hong Kong, China, 31 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong police fired teargas to disperse Halloween revelers and protesters in the core business district of the Asian financial hub Thursday night.

Pro-democracy activists took advantage of the annual celebration to don face masks and take to the streets, defying an anti-mask law and unleashing their anger towards police and the government.