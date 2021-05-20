Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (R) and his German counterpart Heiko Maas (L) attend a press conference at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN / POOL

A picture made available on 20 May 2021 shows families taking refuge at the United Nations (UN) school, due to the ongoing armed conflicts in Gaza City, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

A picture made available on 20 May 2021 shows Palestinian families taking refuge at the United Nations (UN) school, due to the ongoing armed conflicts in Gaza City, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian looks at the damage caused to his home by Israeli shelling in Gaza City. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

A plume of smoke rises over the Gaza sky following an Israeli bombardment. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

A senior Hamas official has predicted a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict that entered its 11th day on Thursday.

Musa Abu Marzuq said he expected the ceasefire to happen within a couple of days, even though Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, continued its attack on Gaza.

"I think that the ongoing efforts regarding the ceasefire will succeed," Marzuq said in a statement late Wednesday as international pressure increases calling for a halt to the fighting.

In addition to efforts by the United Nations, the US, and Egypt to mediate between the two parties, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was expected to meet Thursday with the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to negotiate peace.