A view of the film set of Qabdat al-Ahrar (Fist of the Free), a new Palestinian ‘pro-resistance’ series produced by Hamas that rivals the political thriller Fauda (Chaos) by Israeli TV. EFE/ Saud Abu Ramadan

A set of Israeli flags, Hebrew posters and a portrait of Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern Zionism, are placed in a TV studio of Hamas, a fundamentalist Islamic Palestinian party that has been controlling the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Filmed in a made-up office of Israel’s secret service, the new ‘pro-resistance’ series rivals the political thriller Israeli TV show Fauda (Chaos), which shows the conflict with Palestinians from an Israeli perspective.

Director Mohamed Thoraya, however, says Qabdat al-Ahrar (Fist of the Free) was not created in response to the Israeli show, but rather to reflect the reality from a Palestinian angle.

“We want to flip the equation, show the Palestinian point of view, and broadcast a drama about our resistance spirit,” Thoraya tells Efe about the series that will air on 12 channels including the Hamas-run al-Aqsa, during the holy month of Ramadan in April.

