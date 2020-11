Imola (Italy), 01/11/2020.- Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (L) and third Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Renault (R) celebrate on the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix Emilia Romagna at Imola race track, Italy, 01 November 2020. (Fórmula Uno, Italia) EFE/EPA/Luca Bruno / Pool

Imola (Italy), 01/11/2020.- British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (2-R) and Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas lift a team member on the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix Emilia Romagna at Imola race track, Italy, 01 November 2020. (Fórmula Uno, Italia) EFE/EPA/Miguel Medina / Pool

Imola (Italy), 01/11/2020.- Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix Emilia Romagna at Imola race track, Italy, 01 November 2020. (Fórmula Uno, Italia) EFE/EPA/Luca Bruno / Pool

Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday to move closer to his record-equaling seventh world championship title.



Mercedes, which scored a one-two at Imola after Valtteri Bottas capitalised on Max Verstappen’s (Red Bull) bad luck as his race was ended by a tire puncture while the Dutchman was in second place, secured their seventh consecutive constructor’s championship. EFE-EPA



