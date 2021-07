Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (front) of Red Bull Racing and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action during the sprint qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 17 July 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 18 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Lars Baron / POOL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 18 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Lars Baron / POOL

Defending Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was subjected to racist abuse on social media following his British Grand Prix crash with title-challenger Max Verstappen.

In a joint statement Monday, Formula One, its governing body FIA and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas condemned the racist behaviour “in the strongest possible terms.” EFE

