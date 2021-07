German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin arrives at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, 29 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Szigetvary HUNGARY OUT

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team attends the press conference of the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 29 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Florion Goga / POOL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas attends the press conference of the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 29 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Florion Goga / POOL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas attends the press conference of the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 29 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Florion Goga / POOL

Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel spoke out on Thursday against Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ laws ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

“Ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend, I want to share my support for those affected by the government’s anti-LGBTQ+ law,” Hamilton posted on Instagram.EFE

mp/jt