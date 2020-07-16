College student Laura Montilla, who alleges she was sexually abused while being wrongfully arrested by the LAPD during a protest last month, poses in Los Angeles, California, on 10 July 2020 (Issued 15 July 2020). EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

College student Laura Montilla, who alleges she was sexually abused while being wrongfully arrested by the LAPD during a protest last month, poses in Los Angeles, California, on 10 July 2020 (Issued 15 July 2020). EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

Laura Montilla was peacefully protesting in Los Angeles against disproportionate police violence against minorities when she herself became a victim of excessive force by cops, who - she says - used "military torture" methods on her and other people in custody and sexually abused her.

"I was handcuffed against the wall and this lady (police officer) came toward me, she hit my ankles and grabbed my vagina and my breasts on two occasions, despite the fact that the whole time I was being watched by several officers and it was impossible for me to have had anything in my possession," Laura, 22, told EFE in a halting voice.