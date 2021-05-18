London (United Kingdom), 16/05/2021.- Harry Kane of Tottenham looks on ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, 16 May 2021. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/Andrew Couldridge / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

What is likely to be the English Premier League’s leading transfer saga has been sparked, with Harry Kane reportedly telling Tottenham Hotspur that he wants to leave the club.

The 27-year-old England striker, who has been at Spurs since he was a schoolboy, has made no secret of his desire to win trophies in interviews over recent months.

And it appears that he no longer believes that the club that he represented since the age of 11 can match his lofty ambitions.

Tottenham have endured another disappointing campaign after finishing outside the top four in 2020. The club sacked manager Jose Mourinho in March, and are currently in sixth place in the league, with Champions League qualification almost certainly ruled out for a second consecutive season.

Spurs also lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, as another chance at a first piece of silverware since 2008 passed them by.

The news has sent Tottenham reeling, forcing the club to issue a statement on Monday night saying the”focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That's what everyone should be focused on."

Kane, who currently leads the Premier League scoring charts, would have no shortage of suitors.

The online portal Transfermarkt.com values him at 120 million euro, although he is under contract at Spurs until 2024, so the club have no urgent need to sell.