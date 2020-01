Attorneys Damon Cheronis (L) and Donna Rotunno (R) talk to reporters following a bail hearing for their client, former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, outside of New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 06 December 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives for the first day of his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Harvey Weinstein arrived at the New York State Supreme Court on Monday at the start of a trial on sexual abuse charges stemming from accusations by dozens of women that kickstarted the #MeToo movement two years ago.

The disgraced US film producer was greeted by a small group of protesters as he arrived using a walking frame to get from his car to the court, where jury selection was due to take place, following back surgery. EFE