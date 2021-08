Tokyo (Japan), 02/08/2021.- Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand reacts after failing to lift 125kg in the third attempt during the Snatch portion of the Women's +87kg Group A Gold Medal event of the Weightlifting events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. (Japón, Nueva Zelanda, Tokio) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Tokyo (Japan), 02/08/2021.- Valarie Allman of the USA competes in the Women's Discus Throw final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. (Lanzamiento de disco, Japón, Estados Unidos, Tokio) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Tokyo (Japan), 02/08/2021.- Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates winning the women's 5000m final at the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 02 August 2021. (5000 metros, Japón, Países Bajos; Holanda, Tokio) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Sifan Hassan stormed to victory in the women’s 5,000 meters final on Monday to bag the first of three gold medals she has her sights set on in Tokyo.



Hassan timed her surge to the front of the pack impeccably, seizing her moment on the final lap to fly past Kenya's Hellen Obiri and Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, who finished in second and third respectively.EFE