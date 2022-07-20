A grab made from footage provided by UK Paliament TV shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his last Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, 20 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PARLIAMENTLIVE TV / HANDOUT

A grab made from footage provided by UK Paliament TV shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his last Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, 20 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PARLIAMENTLIVE TV / HANDOUT

Boris Johnson on Wednesday brought his final prime minister’s questions session in parliament to a close with a message of “hasta la vista, baby” to lawmakers.



Johnson is poised to stand down in September following a flurry of resignations last month over his increasingly scandal-laden leadership.



“I want to thank everybody here,” he told MPs on Wednesday during the weekly PMQs, when the prime minister takes questions from the House of Commons, the country’s lower parliamentary chamber, and the leader of the opposition.



He signed off with a catchphrase popularized by the 1984 movie Terminator, telling MPs: “Hasta la vista, baby.”

(...)