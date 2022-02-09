In Iran, headscarves and neck ties have remained symbols of the Islamic Revolution for 43 years. One garment for being mandatory while the other for being frowned upon.

The wearing of the hijab has become compulsory since the 1979 revolution led by Iran’s former supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini, who referred to women not wearing it as “naked”.

Meanwhile, the neck tie was denounced as a sign of “Western decadence” and got banned after the Iranian monarchy was toppled and replaced by an Islamic republic.

Being an integral policy of the Islamic Republic, the headscarf is perhaps the greatest reminder that Khomeini’s theocratic ideas are still standing.

The ubiquitous headscarf, a garment that has become extremely rare to see a woman without in public, is mandatory under Iran’s strict dress code and violators will be imprisoned for up to two months or punished with 74 lashes.

(...)