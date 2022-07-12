A general view of the village of Monsagro amid a wildfire in Spain, July 12, 2022. EFE/J.M.García

Three man wet a sheep during the fire at Boa Vista, Portugal, 12 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PAULO CUNHA

A man carries a sheep on his back during the fire at Boa Vista, Portugal, 12 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PAULO CUNHA

Spain and Portugal simmered under a heat wave Tuesday that is due to blanket the region with soaring temperatures in the coming days, creating tinder box conditions for wildfires.

Almost all regions of the Iberian Peninsula are on alert for extreme temperatures that could reach 44C (111F) in places.

Spanish emergency services are battling a blaze that erupted in an area of pine forest between the regions of Extremadura and Castile and Leon, and which has forced the evacuation of 400 villagers.

(...)