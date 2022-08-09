Vehicles are tangled up amid heavy rainfall of over 100 millimeters per hour, the heaviest in 80 years, in Seoul, South Korea, 08 August 2022 (issued 09 August 2022). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Pavement blocks are washed away by heavy rainfall of over 100 millimeters per hour, the heaviest rainfall in 80 years, in Seoul, South Korea, 08 August 2022 (issued 09 August 2022). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People wade though an inundated road in southern Seoul, South Korea, 08 August 2022 (issued 09 August 2022), as heavy rainfall of over 100 millimeters per hour, the heaviest in 80 years, battered Seoul and surrounding areas. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The heaviest rainfall in 80 years has left at least seven people dead and six missing in Seoul and surrounding regions, as well as flooding homes, buildings and subway stations and submerging vehicles, local authorities said Tuesday.

Parts of southern Seoul, the port city of Incheon and Gyeonggi province, which surrounds the capital, received more than 100 millimeters of rain per hour overnight Monday, with more than 141 millimeters in the south Seoul district of Dongjak, in the heaviest downpours since 1942.

Five people died and four were missing in Seoul, while two were dead and two missing in Gyeonggi, the government said, according to Yonhap news agency.

(...)