A worker loads relief material on a train for flood victims to be sent to flood-hit areas of Balochistan Province from khyber pakhtunkhwa government in Peshawar, Pakistan, 05 August 2022. EFE-EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

People who were displaced internally due to floods and monsoon rains, live in temporary shelters, in Quetta, Pakistan, 02 August 2022. EFE-EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

The worst monsoon rains in decades have killed more than 550 people in Pakistan, including 207 children, an official said on Saturday.

Numerous locations have experienced flooding as a result of the rainfall, with the poor southwest Balochistan region suffering the worst.

"The rains have broken a 30-year record,” National Disaster Management Authority spokesperson Sara Malik told EFE.