A pedestrian wears a shopping bag as a hat as they walk in heavy rain in Sydney's central business district (CBD), New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 17 January 2020. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Pedestrians hold umbrellas as they walk in heavy rain in Sydney's central business district (CBD), New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 17 January 2020. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An electrical storm batters the CBD and suburbs in Sydney, Australia, 26 November 2019. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Qantas, an orphaned Eastern Grey Kangaroo joey whose feet were burned in recent bushfires, is held by WIRES Carer Kevin Clapson at his property in East Lynne, South of Sydney, Australia, 14 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/STEVEN SAPHORE

Heavy rainfall on Monday brought some relief in areas devastated by bushfires in Australia on a day when hail caused severe damage in Canberra.

The authorities of the southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria warned that severe thunderstorms, hailstorms, potential floods and strong winds were expected on Monday. EFE-EPA