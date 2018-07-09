At least 115 people have been reported dead and 61 were missing as heavy rains lashed southwestern Japan in what is one of the worst natural disasters to have hit the country in recent years, authorities said Monday.
Officials said the death toll had been risen to 115, while another two were without vital signs, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Torrential rains in Japan since Thursday, especially in the western prefectures of Hiroshima and Ehime, have caused floods and landslides that destroyed thousands of houses and completely cut off several towns.
Some 73,000 troops of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, police and firefighters are still working to rescue the survivors.
Seven helicopters have been deployed to rescue people, who took shelter on terraces and roofs of buildings to escape the flooding, said government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga at a press conference.
In Hiroshima Prefecture, at least 44 people died in accidents caused by the heavy downpour and another three were seriously injured.
Another 25 people were killed in Ehime, according to the latest official figures.