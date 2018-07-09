Residents navigate a flooded road after heavy rain hit the area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Residents gather at a makeshift evacuation center in the flooded district of Mabi, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Residents try to rescue a submerged car after heavy rains caused flooding in the area of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

A resident walks on a road covered with mud after a flood caused by heavy rain hit the area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Police and Ground Self-Defense Force's rescue workers carry a victim away after they were killed by a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kumano, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

At least 115 people have been reported dead and 61 were missing as heavy rains lashed southwestern Japan in what is one of the worst natural disasters to have hit the country in recent years, authorities said Monday.

Officials said the death toll had been risen to 115, while another two were without vital signs, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Torrential rains in Japan since Thursday, especially in the western prefectures of Hiroshima and Ehime, have caused floods and landslides that destroyed thousands of houses and completely cut off several towns.

Some 73,000 troops of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, police and firefighters are still working to rescue the survivors.

Seven helicopters have been deployed to rescue people, who took shelter on terraces and roofs of buildings to escape the flooding, said government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga at a press conference.

In Hiroshima Prefecture, at least 44 people died in accidents caused by the heavy downpour and another three were seriously injured.

Another 25 people were killed in Ehime, according to the latest official figures.