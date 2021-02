A woman walks while vehicles are stuck from heavy snowfall in northern Athens, Greece, 15 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Greek health authorities on Tuesday suspended the vaccine rollout in the Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, due to persistent adverse weather blown in by a cold front.

The conservative government of prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had initially halted the program until 10.30 am but later scrapped the rollout for all of Tuesday. EFE