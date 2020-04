John Lyons (L), Executive Editor of the ABC News, is followed by an Australian Federal Police officer as they walk out the main entrance to the ABC building located at Ultimo in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 05 June 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Policemen and women stand in front of a television screen at the main entrance to the ABC building located at Ultimo in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 05 June 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A search warrant used by the Australian Federal Police to raid the home of News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst was declared unlawful by the country’s top court on Wednesday.

The judges of the Australian High Court unanimously ruled that the police warrant was invalid because it failed to sufficiently specify the offense to which it related and misstated the relevant law. EFE-EPA