Fireworks explode over the harbour and the Sydney Harbour Bridge landmark during New Year's celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 01 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Country Fire Authority (CFA) firefighters in action in the aftermath of a bushfire at Clovemont Way in Bundoora, Melbourne, Australia, 30 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIAN SMITH

A Country Fire Authority (CFA) firefighter at work at Clovemont Way in Bundoora, Melbourne, Australia, 30 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIAN SMITH

Soaring temperatures and high winds on Monday buffeted bush fires across southern Australia, where a voluntary firefighter died in an accident.

Emergency warnings for out of control fires in Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania remain in place while New Year's Eve firework displays have been canceled in several cities. EFE-EPA