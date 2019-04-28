People vote in voting booths during general elections at a polling station set in a sports center in Santiago, province of Galicia, Spain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA/LAVANDEIRA JR

epa07534712 Voters wait to cast their ballot at a polling station during general elections in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA/Quique Garcia

A high voter turnout marked Spain's third general election in four years on Sunday where no clear favorite and the rise of far-right party Vox have added to the feeling of uncertainty that has characterized the country's recent political panorama.

Turnout by late-afternoon had been at 60.7 percent, almost 10 percentage points higher than in the previous election of 2016, according to the Interior Ministry.

Generally, across the country, voter turnout was high, something that, given that up to four in every 10 voters had not made up their minds until the last minute, might mean more votes for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Party, according to observers.

Among the highest turnout rates was the prosperous northeastern region of Catalonia where 64.20 percent of registered voters had turned out by 6 pm, almost 18 percentage points more than in the previous election.

Attendance was particularly high in the region's most pro-independence areas, the ministry said.

Pre-election polls published on Monday suggested that Sánchez's Socialists (PSOE) would win the largest number of parliamentary seats but no single group would gather enough lawmakers to secure an overall majority.

The last pre-election opinion polls conducted by leading national newspaper El País suggested that Sánchez's Socialists could achieve 30 percent of the votes, the conservative Popular Party (PP) around 20 percent, the business-friendly center-right Ciudadanos ("Citizens" in Spanish, Cs) and the left-wing Unidas Podemos ("United We Can," feminized, in Spanish) both reaching around 14 percent, with the newcomer far-right Vox gaining some 11 percent.

Some 61.38 percent of voters had cast their ballots in Valencia by 6 pm, 6.76 percentage points more than four years ago, according to the data published on the website of the regional government.

The death of two men, one shortly after voting and the other just before, was among the anecdotes of an election day which had taken place largely in almost total peace and normality.

In the Granada district of Talará in southern Andalucia, an 80-year-old man died shortly after having exercised his right to vote.

Then, in northern San Sebastian, a disabled man died just as he had reached his polling station in the Faculty of Law of the University of the Basque Region after suffering what could have been a heart attack which caused him to fall from his wheelchair, local authorities said.

Sunday’s elections will be remembered as the first in which deaf and blind people could act as poll station monitors.

A record 1.2 million voters had cast their ballots by means of postal votes, the ministry said.

hh