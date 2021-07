Workers are cleaning a road to speed up search for missing people on the mudslide triggered by torrential rain at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 09 July 2021. EFE-EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Authorities Saturday put several prefectures on the highest alert after the Met department warned of torrential rains in the southwest of Japan.

The highest disaster alert level was activated in the Kumamoto, Miyazaki, and Kagoshima prefectures on the island of Kyushu, where some 245,000 people live, public broadcaster NHK reported.EFE

