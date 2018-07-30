Climbers walk down from Mount Rinjani during an evacuation a day after the earthquake in Lombok, Indonesia, July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Climbers walk down from Mount Rinjani during an evacuation a day after the earthquake in Lombok, Indonesia, July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The hundreds of people that were trapped on an active volcano in Indonesia after a deadly earthquake killed 16 people were on Monday able to begin descending to safety.

The exact number of people stuck on Rinjani, found on the western Lombok island, was unclear as there is a clear register of how many people ascended the volcano, but not how many came back down.

The national disaster management agency said it was around 689, of which 637 were believed to be foreigners, including 29 Spaniards and around 300 Thais.

Foreign ministry sources said most of them were safe.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Lombok on Sunday, killing 16 people and causing landslides on the volcano that blocked its access routes.