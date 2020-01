Citizens stay in a park over fear of aftershocks at the entrance to the city of Ponce, Puerto Rico, 07 January 2020. EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Several vehicles are stopped on a highway affected by falling stones after an earthquake, at the entrance to the city of Ponce, Puerto Rico, 07 January 2020. EFE/THAIS LLORCA

A police officer organizes the traffic after an earthquake, at the entrance to the city of Ponce, Puerto Rico, 07 January 2020. EFE/THAIS LLORCA

View of the Immaculate Conception parish, destroyed almost entirely after a new earthquake, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, 07 January 2020. EFE/THAIS LLORCA

View of the Immaculate Conception parish, destroyed almost entirely after a new earthquake, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, 07 January 2020. EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Two people point out the Immaculate Conception parish, destroyed almost entirely after a new earthquake, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, 07 January 2020. EFE/THAIS LLORCA

View of the Immaculate Conception parish, destroyed almost entirely after a new earthquake, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, 07 January 2020. EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Residents are supplied with food at one of the few places open after an earthquake in Ponce, Puerto Rico, 07 January 2020. EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Historic church from 1841 destroyed by an earthquake in Puerto Rico

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Puerto Rico at dawn on Tuesday has led to the collapse of a historic Catholic church that was built in 1841 in the southern town of Guayanilla.

Efe was able to confirm this during a visit to the place of worship, where pastor Melvin Díaz Aponte lamented its collapse. EFE-EPA