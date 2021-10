A sign of Fantasia Holdings Group property developer is seen on a direction board, in Beijing, China, 07 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The shares of Chinese Estates, an investment company specializing in properties and major shareholder of indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, soared Thursday after announcing an offer that would delist it from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

At 1:00 p.m. local time (05:00 GMT), each Chinese Estates stock had risen by almost 32 percent. EFE