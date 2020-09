An official stands on the airstair in front of the El Al's flight LY971, at the airport of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 31 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NIR ELIAS

A man wearing a mask bearing the national flags of USA, Israel and United Arab Emirates, looks on after disembarking from Israeli flag carrier El Al's flight LY971 at the airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 31 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NIR ELIAS

A screen displaying a map showing the flight route over Saudi Arabia of Israeli flag carrier El Al's flight LY971, from Tel Aviv, Israel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 31 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NIR ELIAS

US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner (C) looks on during Israeli flag carrier El Al's flight LY971, from Tel Aviv, Israel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 31 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NIR ELIAS

'Historic' flight from Israel to UAE touches down in Abu Dhabi

The first-ever Israeli commercial flight to the United Arab Emirates landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, a historic gesture that comes as part of a United States-brokered deal to normalize relations between the two countries.

Jared Kushner, White House advisor and son-in-law of US president Donald Trump, met with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend.EFE-EPA

