The first hearing of a historical trial begins Tuesday in the Vatican with 10 defendants among which is a cardinal, the former prefect of the congregation for the Causes of the Saints Angelo Becciu, accused of embezzlement, money laundering, fraud and abuse of office.
Among the other defendants are religious and non-religious Vatican officials and international finance specialists, along with four companies, who will appear in court to shed light over alleged fraud and embezzlement crimes related to a 350 million euro ($420m) investment in a London real estate venture.EFE
