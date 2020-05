A protester carries a doll of U.S. President Donald Trump hooked up to a bottle of bleach during a rally outside the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, China, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Members of the pro-democracy political group Demosisto, Joshua Wong (L), Nathan Law (C) and Agnes Chow (R) speak during a press conference in Hong Kong, China, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters display banners and a doll of U.S. President Donald Trump hooked up to a bottle of bleach during a rally outside the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, China, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

HK government says will not be cowed by US threats to remove special status

Hong Kong’s government on Saturday said it would not be cowed by Donald Trump’s threats to strip the territory of its special economic status following China’s bid to roll out a new national security law.

Hong Kong’s security secretary John Lee told local media that “the US won't win” by using threats against the regional government, adding authorities were doing the correct thing by supporting the new security law drawn up by Beijing. EFE-EPA

msc/jt