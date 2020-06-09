Hong Kong police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of people who had gathered in the city center on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the start of massive pro-democracy protests.
Hundreds of people defied police orders and started gathering in the late afternoon in the Central district one year after the first large demonstration against a proposed extradition bill that has since been abandoned and would have seen suspects extradited from Hong Kong to the mainland for criminal prosecution.
