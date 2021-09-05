French former president Francois Hollande poses for photographs during an interview with EFE in Paris, France, 01 September 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

French former president Francois Hollande poses for photographs during an interview with EFE in Paris, France, 01 September 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Hollande: EU was unaware of terror risk posed by people returning from Syria

Former French president François Hollande, whose time in office was marked by a series of deadly terrorist attacks across Paris in November 2015, has accepted an invitation to testify in the upcoming trial of those accused of involvement in the worst mass killings recorded in the European country’s recent history.

The trial of 14 of the 20 people accused of playing part in the attacks that struck simultaneously in five different locations in the French capital and left 131 people dead will begin in Paris Wednesday and is expected to last for eight and a half months.

The alleged perpetrators, many of whom are French and Belgian nationals, trained with the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

In an interview with Efe, Hollande, 67, speaks in detail about the attacks and the unprecedented judicial process.

QUESTION: You will testify at the 13 November trial, how do you plan to approach it?

ANSWER: This process is key to understanding what happened, to know what exactly happened...EFE