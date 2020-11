A group of soldiers march in rejection of the arrest of a general of the Bolivian Armed Forces, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 27 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Jorge Abrego

A group of soldiers march in rejection of the arrest of a general of the Bolivian Armed Forces, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 27 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Jorge Abrego

A group of soldiers march in rejection of the arrest of a general of the Bolivian Armed Forces, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 27 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Jorge Abrego

Dozens of military men and ex-soldiers marched Friday in different regions of Bolivia against the criminal prosecution of a general who is being probed by the government for civilian deaths during the 2019 social crisis.

The demonstrations by retired military personnel and those in the process of retirement, who carried Bolivian flags and white shirts, were held in the capital La Paz, Santa Cruz, the largest in the country, and Tarija. EFE-EPA