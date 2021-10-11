As students get ready to return to university in Istanbul, a housing crisis has emerged with young people struggling to find rooms for rent in the bustling city.
"I've been looking for a flat for a month, it's a full-time job: looking at advertisements on the web every day, calling hundreds of estate agents," Anthropology student Cihan Cihangir tells Efe.
"Almost everyone tells you they do not have apartments to rent," the 20-year-old adds.
The issue is there are only around 700,000 rooms in halls for some 8 million students in Turkey.
(...)