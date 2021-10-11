Turkish students group 'Barinamayanlar (Who do not have accommodation)' spends the night in the park as they protest to apartment rents rises in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish students group 'Barinamayanlar (Those who do not have accommodation)' spends the night in the park as they protest to apartment rents rises in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish student Cihan Cihangir poses as he moved an new apartment with his two friends after apartment rents rises in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Apartments view at the Istanbul's famous young and students neighborhood Yeldegirmeni after apartment rents rises in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish students group 'Barinamayanlar (Who do not have accommodation)' spends the night in the park as they protest to apartment rents rises in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

As students get ready to return to university in Istanbul, a housing crisis has emerged with young people struggling to find rooms for rent in the bustling city.

"I've been looking for a flat for a month, it's a full-time job: looking at advertisements on the web every day, calling hundreds of estate agents," Anthropology student Cihan Cihangir tells Efe.

"Almost everyone tells you they do not have apartments to rent," the 20-year-old adds.

The issue is there are only around 700,000 rooms in halls for some 8 million students in Turkey.

(...)