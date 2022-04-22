Honduras on Thursday handed over former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to representatives of the United States to face trial on charges of drug trafficking.
In an elaborately choreographed operation, Hernandez was transported by helicopter from a police installation to Hernan Acosta Mejia airbase, where Security Minister Ramon Sabillon formally delivered the prisoner to agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
The twin-prop DEA aircraft carrying Hernandez took off at 2:18 pm.
Minutes before the extradition, his wife, Ana Garcia, posted online a video in which Hernandez again insisted on his innocence.