A large contingent of police escort Honduran former President Juan Orlando Hernandez at a special forces base in Tegucigalpa on 21 April 2022 ahead of his extradition to the United States to face drug charges. EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduran former President Juan Orlando Hernandez boards the aircraft that will take him to the United States to face drug trafficking charges. He was handed over to US agents at Hernan Acosta Mejia airbase in Tegucigalpa on 21 April 2022. EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduran former President Juan Orlando Hernandez (C) is seen on the tarmac at Hernan Acosta Mejia airbase in Tegucigalpa on 21 April 2022 before boarding the aircraft that will take him to the United States to face trial on drug trafficking charges. EFE/Gustavo Amador

Former Honduran President Hernandez is extradited to the U.S. on drug charges

Honduras on Thursday handed over former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to representatives of the United States to face trial on charges of drug trafficking.

In an elaborately choreographed operation, Hernandez was transported by helicopter from a police installation to Hernan Acosta Mejia airbase, where Security Minister Ramon Sabillon formally delivered the prisoner to agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The twin-prop DEA aircraft carrying Hernandez took off at 2:18 pm.

Minutes before the extradition, his wife, Ana Garcia, posted online a video in which Hernandez again insisted on his innocence.