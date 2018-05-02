Policemen clash with demonstrators during a protest on the occasion of the International Workers' Day in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Protesters clash with the police following a demonstration on the occasion of the International Workers' Day in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Policemen protect the City Hall of Tegucigalpa after it was attacked by rioters following a protest on the occasion of the International Workers' Day in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

The Honduran police dispersed with tear gas here Tuesday a group of young people accompanying union workers on the traditional May Day march.

The youths were protesting in the central park of Tegucigalpa when cops launched tear gas cannisters, as shown in images broadcast on the Hable Como Habla television network.

The protesters responded by throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails, while the police used a water cannon mounted on an armored vehicle to break up the march.

The youths also burned tires near the Honduran Congress, which was being protected by police offers, and broke windows and attempted to set fire to the colonial-era city hall.

Jose Luis Baquedano, a union leader, told journalists that the police confrontation demonstrates the government's "intolerance and repression."

"We aren't armed. We were marching peacefully and were confronted with tear gas. This is unacceptable, workers shouldn't be provoked this way," Baquedano said.

The tear gas affected dozens of people, including children, street vendors and journalists.

A police officer was also injured during the clashes, after being hit in the head with a rock thrown by protesters, who were chanting "JOH out," referring the Juan Orlando Hernandez, the country's right-wing president.

Rafael Alegria, a congressman from the center-left Libre party who was participating in the May Day march, condemned the police confrontation, telling journalists that "everything had been previously planned to quash" the workers.

"This is outrageous. We had never been attacked until today. This is a result of the dictatorship we are living in," Alegria said.

The spokesman of the Honduran police, Jair Meza, told journalists that the confrontation had been started by youths belonging to the University Student Movement.