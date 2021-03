A man holds an effigy with the image of Juan Antonio 'Tony' Hernandez, in Germania, Honduras, 29 December 2019 (reissued 30 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/Gustavo Amador

Protesters hang pictures of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez (R) and his brother Juan Antonio 'Tony' Hernandez (L) during a protest in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 25 October 2019 (reissued 30 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/Gustavo Amador

Honduran president's brother given life sentence in US for drug trafficking

A New York City court on Tuesday sentenced Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernández, brother of Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, to life imprisonment plus 30 years for drug trafficking.

"Based upon Tony Hernandez' free choice to engage in a life of drug trafficking for 12 years, a sentence of life imprisonment is richly deserved," US District Judge Kevin Castel said in federal court in Manhattan. EFE

