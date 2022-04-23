Honduran ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez made his first appearance before a New York federal judge on Friday, a day after he was extradited to the United States to face trial on drug-trafficking and weapons charges.
During the short session, Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron set a May 10 date for Hernandez's next hearing.
Evidence will be presented then against Hernandez, who served as head of state of that impoverished Central American nation from 2014 until Jan. 27 of this year, less than three weeks before he was arrested pursuant to a US extradition request.