People gather outside a federal courthouse in New York where Honduran ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez was due to make his first court appearance on 22 April 2022 via video link. Hernandez faces drug-trafficking and weapons charges and, if convicted, could be sentenced to life in prison. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Honduran ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who faces drug-trafficking and weapons charges in the United States, is turned over to US authorities at Hernan Acosta Mejia Air Base in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on 21 April 2022. EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduras ex-president's next court appearance in US set for May 10

Honduran ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez made his first appearance before a New York federal judge on Friday, a day after he was extradited to the United States to face trial on drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

During the short session, Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron set a May 10 date for Hernandez's next hearing.

Evidence will be presented then against Hernandez, who served as head of state of that impoverished Central American nation from 2014 until Jan. 27 of this year, less than three weeks before he was arrested pursuant to a US extradition request.