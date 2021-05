Former presidential candidate of the Alliance of Opposition Salvador Nasralla (C) enters the building of the United Nations during a protest by supporters of the Alliance of Opposition against the Dictatorship in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 27 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Honduras officials announced Thursday that the country will hold its 11th general election since its return to democracy on Nov. 28, in the midst of marked political, social and economic crises and after the approval of a new electoral law.

Fourteen political parties will participate, of which only three, according to opinion polls, have the possibility of displacing the current president, Juan Orlando Hernández, who will conclude his mandate on Jan. 27, 2022. EFE