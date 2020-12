Supporters of pro-democracy activists Agnes Chow Ting, Joshua Wong Chi-fung and Ivan Lam Long Ying hold signs and gesture as a van from the Correctional Services Department leaves the West Kowloon Court in Hong Kong, China, 02 December 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Agnes Chow Ting (L), Ivan Lam Long Ying (C), and Joshua Wong Chi-fung (R) arrive at the West Kowloon Law Courts building in Hong Kong, China, 23 November 2020 (reissued 02 December 2020). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Supporters of pro-democracy activists Agnes Chow Ting, Joshua Wong Chi-fung and Ivan Lam Long Ying hold signs and gesture as a van from the Correctional Services Department leaves the West Kowloon Court in Hong Kong, China, 02 December 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A Hong Kong court sentenced activist Joshua Wong to 13 and a half months in prison for organizing an "unauthorized assembly" in 2019 outside the city's police headquarters.

Activists Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were also sentenced to 10 and seven months in prison, respectively, after being in custody since Nov. 23 in a detention center in the city while awaiting the court’s decision.EFE-EPA

