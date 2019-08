File image of pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) looking on as protesters gather outside the Wanchai Police headquarters in Hong Kong, China, June 21, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong – one of the main leaders of the so-called Umbrella Revolution in 2014 – and pro-independence activist Andy Chan were arrested on Friday morning and Thursday night, respectively, ahead of a new wave of protests convened over the weekend in the city.

Wong was arrested at 7:30 am on Friday on his way to the metro, the pro-democracy Demosisto party – of which he is secretary-general – said in a statement on Facebook. EFE-EPA

