Media mogul Jimmy Lai in handcuffs arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after being denied bail in Hong Kong, China, 03 December 2020 (Reissued 16 April 2021). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Minutes after a Hong Kong court passed months-long jail sentences against five pro-democracy leaders Friday for holding an unauthorized peaceful protest in 2019, people attending the hearing erupted in fury.

Some gathered in the lobby outside the courtroom and bellowed messages of disapproval toward the ruling. EFE

sl/lds