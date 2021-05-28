Media mogul Jimmy Lai in handcuffs arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after being denied bail in Hong Kong, China, 03 December 2020 (reissued 28 May 2021). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE *** Local Caption *** 56830460

People walk outside the West Kowloon Law Courts building as national security suspect media mogul Jimmy Lai is expected for his arrival in Hong Kong, China, 28 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Miguel Candela

Jimmy Lai, Chairman of Next Media, speaks during a luncheon in Hong Kong, China, 11 July 2007 (reissued 28 May 2021). EFE-EPA/STR *** Local Caption *** 56556390

Several prominent pro-democracy activists of Hong Kong were sentenced on Friday to up to 18 months in prison for convening an unauthorized protest in October 2019, according to local media reports.

The harshest sentences were handed to former lawmakers, Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung (known in the city as "Long Hair"), and to Figo Chan, convener of the Civil Human Rights Front, an organization that convened some of the largest demonstrations during the 2019 anti-government protests, public broadcaster RTHK reported. EFE