Several prominent pro-democracy activists of Hong Kong were sentenced on Friday to up to 18 months in prison for convening an unauthorized protest in October 2019, according to local media reports.
The harshest sentences were handed to former lawmakers, Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung (known in the city as "Long Hair"), and to Figo Chan, convener of the Civil Human Rights Front, an organization that convened some of the largest demonstrations during the 2019 anti-government protests, public broadcaster RTHK reported. EFE