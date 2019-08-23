Protesters hold hands as they participate in the 'Hong Kong Way' in Hong Kong, China, 23 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong activists formed a human chain spanning dozens of districts in a fresh pro-democracy intervention that honored the Baltic Way, a pro-independence protest that gripped the USSR and that on Friday marked its 30 anniversary.

At 20.00 local time (12.00 GMT), a large number of citizens gathered on the streets near dozens of metro stations on Hong Kong island, in Kowloon, and the New Territories to hold hands and create the "Hong Kong Way".

This was a peaceful action organized by netizens via LIHKG, a Reddit-like forum used by protesters in the ongoing anti-government movement that has stretched into its 11th week and has plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis in decades.

Demonstrators, from all walks of life including students, white-collar workers, Christians, children and foreign expats living in Hong Kong, chanted slogans such as "Stand with Hong Kong, fight for freedom" and "Recover Hong Kong, revolution of our times" as they held hands or raised their mobile phones with flashlight on.

Some people held up signs with messages in different languages, including French, Japanese, German, Italian and Latvian, reflecting one of the objectives of the action to draw international attention to the plight Hongkongers face.

Friday's protest was a nod to the Baltic Way or the Baltic Chain, which took place on 23 August, 1989 when around two million people in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania formed a human chain spanning 675 kilometers (420 miles), to protest the Soviet occupation that was made possible by the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, signed between the USSR and Nazi Germany exactly 50 years earlier.

The protest reportedly came about when a Tallinn-based Hong Kong startup entrepreneur suggested creating a Hong Kong version of the Baltic Chain on an online discussion forum.

In densely populated Hong Kong, the human chain was not easy to form.

Unlike the Baltic Chain, which was one of the earliest and longest unbroken human chains in history, the Hong Kong Way was punctuated by traffic lights in some districts.

Demonstrators had to disperse when traffic lights turned green and reconnect when they went red.

But people seemed undaunted and many sported broad smiles during the protest.

"I am a selfish man, but then so many young people have been fighting for the interests of Hong Kong people including me over the past two months," Wong, a 30-year-old man who works in the financial sector in Hong Kong's business district, told Efe.

"As a working adult, I cannot allow myself to stay home tonight," he added.

When asked whether he worried that Beijing would accuse demonstrators of promoting Hong Kong independence, given that the Baltic Way was a pro-independence movement, the young man said:

"Whatever we do, Beijing will smear us.

"So it doesn't really matter.

"We just have to come out and continue with our fight."

Following weeks of street protests, some of which ended up in vehement clashes between police and protesters, the Hong Kong Way was a novel intervention for activists to voice their five demands.

These include a complete withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill that sparked the ongoing civil movement, the establishment of an independent inquiry commission to investigate police brutality at the protests, and allowing universal suffrage within the semi-autonomous Chinese region.

Demonstrators also hoped the protest will help them garner support amongst the international community which could, in turn, put pressure on the Hong Kong government to address to the protesters demands.

"I hope this will be a significant event that will draw international attention to the problems we are facing," Yu, a young woman in her 20s who works at a five-star hotel and took a break to join the demonstration, told Efe,

"We need the world to know that we are fighting for our freedom and Democracy in the face of suppression," she added.

Since June, Hong Kong has been rocked by a wave of protests because of a controversial extradition bill, which would have enabled fugitives to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China.

Though the bill has been declared "dead" by the city's top leader Carrie Lam, the civil campaign against it has since morphed into a broader movement seeking to reverse a general decline in freedoms and investigate police brutality.

According to the Hong Kong handover deal between London and Beijing, the "one country, two systems" formula — which includes certain freedoms for Hong Kong not recognized in mainland China — must be preserved until 2047.

