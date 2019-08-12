A protester hides his right eye during an occupation of Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 12 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Authorities in Hong Kong have canceled all remaining flights from the city's airport Monday after thousands of protesters occupied the terminal for a fourth consecutive day while Beijing's head of affairs for the special-status territory leveled fresh warnings about the unrest.

Airport staff said the cancellations would be effective as of 4 pm local time and blamed the disruption on the large crowds of protesters who had swarmed the terminal building, impeding passengers from the check-in process.

"Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, all flights have been canceled. All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible. Affected passengers please contact their respective airlines for flight arrangement," the airport said on its website.

Passengers who had already checked in for flights and aircraft with permission to land in the territory would go ahead but all other flights for the rest of the day would be canceled.

Footage shared on local media showed a large gathering of black-clad protesters in the airport's arrival hall.

They were staging a sit-in the transport hub to protest alleged police brutality against demonstrators during protests over the weekend, which was marked by clashes in a metro station, where police released tear gas in a bid to disperse crowds.

Addressing Chinese state press and some Hong Kong media outlets, Yang Guang, spokesperson for China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, said the protests had started to show "early signs of terrorism."

"In recent days, Hong Kong's radical protesters have repeatedly attacked police with highly dangerous tools, which constitute serious violent crimes and have started to show signs of terrorism," he said, according to the South China Morning Post.

He said China would clamp down on the unrest with an "iron fist."

The special-status Chinese territory has been gripped by 10 weeks of protest, initially over the local government's plans to approve a controversial extradition bill whose critics said would have allowed China to seek out fugitives in Hong Kong.

The now-abandoned extradition bill has morphed into a broader anti-government movement seeking to reverse a general decline in freedoms.

Thousands of protesters made their way to the airport and buses that transported them clogged the roads outside the transport hub, according to reports from the South China Morning Post.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, declared the extradition bill dead, but it did not quell the anger of the pro-democracy protesters.

It has led to broader demands on the democratic mechanisms of the city, whose sovereignty was recovered by Beijing in 1997 with the commitment to maintain until 2047 the structures established by the British. EFE-EPA

