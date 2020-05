Police clear roads of protesters during a rally against the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police clear roads of protesters during a rally against the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police detain a protester during a rally against the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters were arrested Wednesday in Hong Kong by security forces, who have been deployed in greater numbers on the streets in recent hours, ahead of a controversial bill criminalizing disrespect to the Chinese anthem being presented before in the Legislative Council.

Moreover, two teenagers were reportedly arrested for having been found to be in possession of Molotov cocktails, the island's state media RTHK reported . EFE-EPA